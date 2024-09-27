🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski is encouraging all Korean War veterans, or their loved ones, to reach out to his office. The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs is looking to honor the courageous Korean War veterans with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal.

“This new distinguished award recognizes the sacrifices made by the men and women who served during this pivotal time in history,” Pashinski said. “Whether you served yourself or know someone who did, we want to ensure that every eligible veteran receives this special recognition.”

Pashinski said that it is important to note this medal can be presented posthumously, honoring those who are no longer with us.

If you or someone you know is a Korean War veteran, contact Pashinski’s Plains Twp. district office at 570-301-6158, and his staff can assist you in connecting with the appropriate officials to begin the process of receiving this meaningful medal.