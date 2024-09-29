Kara Weidow, 8, works on her chalk drawing at the Riverfront Parks Committee’s ChalkFest Hydromania and the Wonders of Nature event held Saturday at the Millenium Circle Portal on the River Common. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

<p>Megan Gallagher, and her daughter, Norah, 4, work on Norah’s chalk drawing on Saturday during ChalkFest.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Gavin Wise and Chase Snyder show off their SpongeBob Squarepants drawing on Saturday at ChalkFest.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Liam Vandermark, 8, works on a chalk drawing.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Attendees participate in the Riverfront Parks Committee’s Chalkfest Hydromania and the Wonders of Nature event held at the Millenium Circle Portal on the River Common on Saturday.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

<p>One of the many works of art created at the Riverfront Parks Committee’s Chalkfest Hydromania and the Wonders of Nature event held at the Millenium Circle Portal on the River Common on Saturday.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Riverfront Parks Committee presented ChalkFest, Hydromania & The Wonders of Nature on Saturday at River Common – Millennium Circle. The event, geared for children and adults alike, featured a day of creativity and environmental education along the Susquehanna River.

All participants received a free box of Crayola Sidewalk Chalk to express their artistic skills.

In addition to the chalk murals, activities included environmental exhibits, fish-print t-shirts, live music, face painting and a visit from Smokey Bear.