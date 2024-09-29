🔊 Listen to this

One of the many works of art created at the Riverfront Parks Committee’s Chalkfest Hydromania and the Wonders of Nature event held at the Millenium Circle Portal on the River Common on Saturday.

Attendees participate in the Riverfront Parks Committee’s Chalkfest Hydromania and the Wonders of Nature event held at the Millenium Circle Portal on the River Common on Saturday.

Gavin Wise and Chase Snyder show off their SpongeBob Squarepants drawing on Saturday at ChalkFest.

Megan Gallagher, and her daughter, Norah, 4, work on Norah’s chalk drawing on Saturday during ChalkFest.

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Riverfront Parks Committee presented ChalkFest, Hydromania & The Wonders of Nature on Saturday at River Common – Millennium Circle. The event, geared for children and adults alike, featured a day of creativity and environmental education along the Susquehanna River.

All participants received a free box of Crayola Sidewalk Chalk to express their artistic skills.

In addition to the chalk murals, activities included environmental exhibits, fish-print t-shirts, live music, face painting and a visit from Smokey Bear.