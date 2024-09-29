Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Riverfront Parks Committee presented ChalkFest, Hydromania & The Wonders of Nature on Saturday at River Common – Millennium Circle. The event, geared for children and adults alike, featured a day of creativity and environmental education along the Susquehanna River.
All participants received a free box of Crayola Sidewalk Chalk to express their artistic skills.
In addition to the chalk murals, activities included environmental exhibits, fish-print t-shirts, live music, face painting and a visit from Smokey Bear.