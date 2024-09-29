State Rep. Kaufer celebrated, teased at JCC Gala

Members of the Northeast Pennsylvania Republican delegation are shown on stage at the annual JCC Gala and fundraiser on Saturday night. Holding the microphone is State Rep. Jonathan Fritz, R-Honesdale.

The Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center was packed on Saturday night for the annual JCC Gala and fundraiser.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, left, looks on as the brevity of his phone calls is mocked during the roast portion of the Friedman JCC Gala on Saturday night.

Saturday night’s Friedman JCC Gala and fundraiser was a complicated one for outgoing State Representative Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston.

On the one hand, he was being honored for his public service, which began with his election to the Pennsylvania legislature back in 2014.

On the other, he endured a flurry of “roasts” from his friends and colleagues, with insults ranging from his hair to his famously quick phone calls.

In truth, the evening was all in good fun, and Kaufer got the opportunity to laugh and reflect before his retirement from the state house becomes official in November.

Kaufer’s perspective

Kaufer, the annual gala’s man of the hour, was in good spirits throughout the evening. He was certainly in his comfort zone at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center, considering he has been involved with the JCC since childhood.

“When I was a kid, I played in the basketball program, the soccer program, camps, softball; all sorts of stuff that I was involved here doing,” said Kaufer. “This was one of my first jobs, working at the JCC, helping teach kids athletics. And then all these years later, after getting elected and everything, to come back here at the end of my public service career here, at the end of these ten years, really is an honor to be here and it means a lot.”

As a willing retiree, Kaufer is still doing his part to help get other candidates elected. He is pleased to be free from campaigning on his own behalf, however, and is happy to be “getting out” at this time.

Kaufer hasn’t taken his foot off the gas when it comes to performing his legislative duties, pointing out that there are still eleven session days on the legislative calendar before his retirement.

“At the end of the day, we in public service have to govern,” Kaufer explained of the approach to his final days in office. “Governing is not an easy thing. We have to work hard to get it done. It’s not something that just comes naturally.”

Kaufer stressed the importance of politicians coming together for the betterment of every Pennsylvanian. This was reflected in the guest list at Saturday night’s event, which featured local and state politicians from both sides of the political aisle. Kaufer was humbled by the bipartisan makeup of the audience, but speculated as to why so many of his colleagues made a point of attending.

“I think it’s just mostly because people want to see my derrière roasted,” Kaufer said with a laugh. “I can’t believe how many people are willing to pay and see me get it handed to me.

Roasting the representative

During the roast portion of the event, Kaufer’s fellow state representative Bud Cook, R-Jefferson, took the stage, and he spent much of his time on the microphone noting the contrast between himself and Kaufer. Cook referred to the unlikely duo of himself and Kaufer as a “rural redneck from Southwestern Pennsylvania” and the “only Republican, Jewish representative in the commonwealth.”

Kaufer’s friend Alan Pugh served as the “roastmaster,” essentially playing the emcee role to keep the program moving. But he also managed to get a few zingers in himself.

“I thought it’d be nice to take a moment for other people to share, maybe, a little story of what he did for you, in the community, in your life,” Pugh began, before delivering the punchline: “Or as it says in your program, ‘And now we pause for a moment of silence.’”

Pugh also poked fun at Kaufer’s appearance, remarking that though Kaufer is “wise beyond his years,” he also looks like he’s “36 going on 100.”

In the spirit of roast events, Pugh closed his remarks with words of praise for Kaufer’s record.

“We appreciate everything you’ve done and you do for us and the JCC,” said Pugh. “You bring much joy and laughter to life, and tonight, we’re here to support you and the incredible work you do and have done. Thank you for being a good sport.”