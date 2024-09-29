🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Leaders from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Insurance this week encouraged all Pennsylvanians to stay up to date on their annual vaccinations to protect against flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) heading into the respiratory disease season, which officially started Sept. 29.

“It is important to protect yourself and your family from severe illness by getting updated vaccinations before respiratory disease season kicks into high gear,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Vaccines are now available across the state, and it is safe to get flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccinations at the same time. The vaccines boost your body’s natural defenses against these viruses. Respiratory virus vaccines slow the spread of disease, prevent severe illness, and lower the likelihood of hospitalizations, especially among children, older adults, and people who have weakened immune systems.”

During the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season, which took place between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 21, 2024, there were 178,243 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and nearly 500 deaths; 72,477 emergency department visits with a COVID-19 diagnosis and over 2,000 deaths; and 55,757 confirmed RSV cases.

Most insurance plans cover COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccinations, but for people who are under-insured or uninsured, the COVID-19 vaccine is available through local State Health Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

For children who qualify, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, as well as other routine childhood immunizations are available at no cost through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program.

“Pennsylvanians should not forego the flu or COVID vaccine because they fear an unexpected charge,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. Cost shouldn’t be an obstacle to any Pennsylvanian who wants a flu or COVID-19 vaccine. For insured Pennsylvanians, your health insurer must cover the full cost of certain recommended vaccines. If you go to an in-network provider, you will not have to pay anything — including a copay, coinsurance, or a deductible — for the flu or COVID vaccine.”

The COVID-19 and flu vaccinations are updated to protect against current virus variants circulating nationwide. Health care providers recommend these vaccinations for people six months and older. Vaccinations are especially important for high-risk groups including people 65 and older, people with certain medical conditions and those at a higher risk of developing complications from respiratory illness. Early laboratory studies indicate that the 2024-2025 COVID vaccines will protect against severe disease caused by the new XEC variant.

Respiratory viruses share similar symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

For residents at higher risk for more serious illness due to age or health status, it is recommended to visit a health care provider and get tested early to be eligible for antiviral medications, which are available for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. These medications ease symptoms, shorten the length of a viral infection and reduce the risk of serious health outcomes if started early in the illness course.

If any consumer has questions about their insurance or an issue with their insurance, like a bill for a vaccine they should not have received, they may contact PID’s Consumer Services Bureau online or by phone at — 1-877-881-6388.

For more information and to find a nearby vaccination location visit — vaccines.gov.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will start providing weekly updates on the latest respiratory virus season statistics next week on the respiratory virus dashboard to keep residents informed.

Rep. Kaufer, West Side COG to host e-recycling event Oct. 24 in Forty Fort

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, and the West Side Council of Governments will co-host a community e-recycling event on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the soccer fields in the Luzerne County Sports Complex on Camryn Way in Forty Fort.

To participate, residents must preregister and purchase a $35 tag at their local municipality listed below. Tags are for cars, trucks, SUVs or commercial vehicles under 1500 pounds.

One TV or computer monitor is included in the tag price. Multiple TVs or computer monitors require additional tags at a cost of $30 for each additional TV or computer monitor.

The following municipalities are participating:

— Edwardsville: 470 Main St., Edwardsville, 570-288-6484.

— Exeter: 1101 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, 570-654-3001.

— Forty Fort: 1271 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, 570-287-8586.

— Kingston: 500 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, 570-288-4576.

— Swoyersville: 675 Main St., Swoyersville, 570-288-6581.

— West Pittston: 555 Exeter Ave., West Pittston, 570-655-7782.

— West Wyoming: 464 West 8th St., West Wyoming, 570-693-1311.

— Wyoming: 277 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, 570-693-0291.

All eligible electronics authorized and accepted by Responsible Recycling Services are listed below. Damaged TVs or monitors with cracked screens will not be accepted.

Appropriate recycled materials are: Answering machines, CD players, camcorders, cameras, cellphones, cordless phones, copiers, DVD players, duplicators, fax machines, Game Boys, hard drives, laptops, mainframe computer equipment, microwaves, MP3 players, modems, Nintendo consoles, notebooks, pagers, personal computers, Playstation consoles, printers, printed circuit boards, radios, remote controls, tape players, satellite receivers, scanners, servers, shredders, speakers, stereos, televisions, telephones, testing equipment, transparency makers, typewriters, uninterrupted power supply systems, VCRs, word processors and Xbox consoles.

For more information about this event, or any other state-related issue, contact Kaufer’s district office, 161 Main St., Luzerne, by calling 570-283-1001. Information can also be found online at RepKaufer.com or Facebook.com/RepKaufer.

Sen. Casey introduces bipartisan legislation to seal records of low-level, nonviolent offenses

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, along with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, introduced bipartisan legislation to give millions of Americans a “clean slate” by sealing the criminal records of low-level and non-violent offenders who have successfully completed their sentence.

The Clean Slate Act would automatically seal the federal records of individuals convicted of simple drug possession and other low-level, nonviolent crimes involving marijuana to remove major barriers many Americans face in finding employment, securing housing and accessing education.

This legislation would help more than 70 million Americans fully participate in society and provide them with a second chance to contribute to their communities and support their families.

“Automatically sealing records is an opportunity for millions of Americans to get a second chance at life,” Casey said. “This legislation will ensure that parents, workers, and families who have successfully completed their sentence can build successful lives that are unburdened by minor, nonviolent criminal histories.”

More than one in three adults have some form of criminal record, keeping them from participating in many facets of everyday life as nearly 9 in 10 employers, 4 in 5 landlords, and 3 in 5 colleges utilize background checks to screen applicants.

The Clean Slate Act would grant millions of Americans the opportunity for a second chance at life by automatically sealing federal arrest records for individuals not convicted and those convicted of low-level, nonviolent drug offenses after successfully completing their sentence.

It would also establish new procedures to allow people to petition a federal district judge to review and potentially seal records for other nonviolent offenses that are not automatically sealed, and it would ensure that law enforcement retains access to all sealed records.

Rep. Cabell invites seniors to host ‘scam seminar’ in Dallas on Oct. 7

In his continuing effort to educate older residents about the latest financial fraud schemes and how to protect themselves, Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, will host a scam seminar on Monday, Oct. 7, in Dallas.

The free event will begin at noon at the Meadows Manor Community Room, 200 Lake St. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. A complimentary lunch will be provided at 11:15 a.m.

“Seniors are frequent targets of these unscrupulous scammers, who are always coming up with new ways to steal their money,” said Cabell. “Area seniors are encouraged to join us and learn how to avoid becoming a scam victim.”

The seminar will be led by David Shallcross, director of senior protection with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Topics to be covered include safety tips and the latest holiday scams.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling Cabell’s Dallas office, 570-675-6000. The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 30.

Baker, Cabell, Kaufer to co-host veterans recognition event at Misericordia Nov. 2

Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, along with Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, and Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, will again co-host a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and Expo on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Misericordia University.

“The event we hosted last November was well-attended, and we expect this year’s turnout to be similar,” said the lawmakers. “This is our small way to recognize the service and sacrifice of our local veterans. The event also offers an opportunity to learn about the various programs and services available to them in our area.”

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a special Veterans Recognition Ceremony in the university’s Lemmond Theater. Afterward, veterans can stop by Insalaco Hall, where dozens of vendors will be assembled until 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered as part of the event.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Center will be available in the theater’s parking lot to provide counseling services.

Expo attendees can also safely dispose of any expired or unused medications at the Drug Drop Box sponsored by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

The events are open to all veterans residing in Luzerne County. Veterans can bring their spouse or one guest.

Registration is required. To RSVP, contact Rep. Cabell’s office at 570-675-6000 or Rep. Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 25.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.