🔊 Listen to this

In addition to bingo, Paint the Planet Pink raised funds by selling snacks and desserts at Sunday’s event.

Designer purses were on display Sunday. This year’s grand prize was a Louie Vuitton bag.

Paint the Planet Pink volunteer Joe Nealon helps attendees get a closer look at the next prize, a pink and sparkling Coach bag.

Paint the Planet Pink volunteer Joe Nealon calls out bingo and points to the lucky winner’s table. The designer bags are on display on the counter in front of him.

LAFLIN — Paint the Planet Pink held its annual purse bingo fundraiser Sunday afternoon at St. Maria Goretti’s banquet hall, where attendees were given the chance to win some designer bags while supporting the organization’s efforts to fund cancer research.

“Our mission is to bring the community together to support a cure for all cancers through research and clinical trials,” said President and CEO Barb Sciandra, who founded the organization in 2014.

Roughly 250 people dressed in pink attended the event, where they played bingo for a chance to win purses from luxury brands like Coach, Kate Spade, and more. A Louis Vuitton bag served as the grand prize.

The organization raised additional funds by selling snacks, desserts and raffle tickets.

For the last decade, Paint the Planet Pink has held a month’s worth of fundraising events in the Fall. This year, the Color Me Pink 5K and Gentlemen’s Dash kicked things off in Scranton on Sept. 21.

The organization has another fundraiser planned for 7 p.m. the night of Sept. 30 at Pazzo Restaurant in Pittston Township. Those interested in attending can register for tickets on the organization’s website. The event schedule concludes with Paint the Red Mill Pink on Oct. 4, also at 7 p.m.

“100% of our profit goes to the University of Pennsylvania,” Sciandra explained. “We have a fund set up there that is overseen by one of my oncologists.”

Sciandra, who is a stage two and stage three bilateral breast cancer survivor, is living proof of how vital it is to support research and clinical trials.

Following her own cancer diagnosis in 2012 at the age of 34, she became part of a breakthrough immunotherapy vaccine clinical trial at The University of Pennsylvania. Without having access to such a revolutionary treatment, Sciandra believes her life would have been cut unfairly short.

According to the organization’s website, Paint the Planet Pink has donated nearly half a million dollars to targeted cancer research since its inception.