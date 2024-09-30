🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A fight between two brothers during a football game at Kirby Park’s athletic field resulted in a man’s arrest on firearm offenses Saturday.

Emmanuel Solomon, 26, of Sterling Avenue, was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the football athletic field at Kirby Park just after 2 p.m. for a fight in progress and a man armed with a firearm.

An off-duty police officer told officers a shirtless man with sweatpants possessed a firearm and was still on the field. Another witness claimed the firearm was in a black bag on the field.

No one took ownership of the bag despite repeated questions from officers.

When police deemed the bag abandoned, the bag was searched resulting in a 9mm firearm with a round in the chamber, loose rounds of 9mm and .380-caliber ammunition, and two bags of suspected marijuana, the complaint says.

An identification retrieved from a wallet inside the bag belonged to Solomon, who was with the crowd wearing sweatpants and no shirt, according to the complaint.

Three .380-caliber bullets were allegedly removed from Solomon’s sweatpants pocket.

Those participating in the game told police Solomon got into a dispute with his brother at which point Solomon retrieved a firearm and aimed it at his brother, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint says a records check showed a warrant for Solomon from Hanover Township police.

Solomon told police he is a “Blood” gang member and found the firearm he carries for protection, the complaint says.