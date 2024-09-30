🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A woman removed by Hazleton City firefighters from a blaze at an apartment building on Sept. 15 has died.

The Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office reported Lisa R. Thompson, 59, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest on Sunday.

The cause of death was listed as inhalation of products of combustion due to fire and the manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office.

Hazleton City firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment building in the 600 block of Peace Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. Thompson was found unconscious and rescued by firefighters from the blaze that was extinguished.

The Hazleton City Fire Department and a Pennsylvania State Police, Troop N, Hazleton deputy fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.