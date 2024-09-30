🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — PennDOT announced on Monday that it has reopened Carverton Road in Kingston Township.

Shoulder work will continue until the project is completed.

PennDOT also announced that there will be lane restrictions on Route 309 near Sheetz in Kingston Township on Oct. 1 between Sheetz and the intersection of Carverton and Church Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install traffic signal heads and mast arms.

Motorists are encouraged to take another route if possible as delays are expected.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.