SCRANTON — President Joe Biden has cancelled his trip back to Scranton on Tuesday, sources confirmed.

Biden was expected to appear at the NETWORK Nuns on the Bus & Friends stop in at Marywood University. The event will still be held without the President.

Sources said Biden plans to visit areas devastated by Hurricane Helene “later this week,” with specific plans to travel to North Carolina by Thursday, if possible.

On this two-and-a-half-week, nonpartisan, nationwide “Vote Our Future” Tour, Nuns on the Bus & Friends will call on Catholics and all people of goodwill to be multi-issue voters and to protect the freedoms that promote a future of flourishing for all of us.

According to the Nuns on the Bus website, the Town Hall will be held at Marywood University’s Liguori Center in Regina Hall, 2300 Adams Ave., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

