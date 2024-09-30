🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Lehman Township accused of sexually assaulting at least three children pled guilty in Luzerne County Court Monday.

John James Martin, 47, last known address as Trojan Road, was arrested by Lehman Township police in 2021 after investigating several complaints he sexually assaulted two girls and a boy.

Police initiated an investigation in July 2021, when one of the girls sent an email to the Pennsylvania State Police about Martin sexually assaulting her and another girl, according to court records.

During the investigation, police learned Martin had sexually assaulted a boy, court records say.

Martin was scheduled for trial this week but entered a plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to the plea agreement, Martin pled guilty to three separate counts of rape of a child and indecent assault before Judge David W. Lupas.

Martin remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 27.