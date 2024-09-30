🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews on Monday identified Anthony Santanna, 41, who died after falling from the roof of a house under construction Friday.

Hanover Township firefighters, police and Hanover Township Medic 9 responded to Plymouth Avenue off West End Road for a man who fell off a roof at about 2 p.m.

Santanna was pronounced dead at the scene by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Santanna died from multiple traumatic injuries. Matthews listed the manner of death as accidental.