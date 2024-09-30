🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced that he is naming Brigadier General John R. Pippy to serve as Pennsylvania’s acting Adjutant General and head of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

The Governor will be nominating Brigadier General Pippy for a full confirmation in the Senate.

This comes after Major General Mark Schindler announced his retirement last week after nearly four decades of service with the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG).

“Ensuring the PA National Guard is able to effectively serve our communities, our Commonwealth, and our country and that the DMVA is able to deliver for Pennsylvania service-members, veterans, and their families is critically important to my Administration,” Shapiro said. “Brigadier General Pippy has the experience and readiness to lead on day one — and I look forward to working together with him and the men and women of the PA National Guard and the DMVA to continue delivering for all Pennsylvanians.”

Schindler thanked Gov. Shapiro for his “unwavering support” of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“I am deeply grateful to the dedicated soldiers and airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard, who tirelessly protect and defend the people of Pennsylvania and our nation,” Schindler said.

Pippy said he is humbled and truly honored by the trust and confidence Gov. Shapiro has shown him with the appointment to be the 55th Adjutant General of Pennsylvania.

“Serving with the members of the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is a privilege that I hold with the utmost respect,” Pippy said. “I look forward to working with our service members, families, veterans, and DMVA employees to ensure that we are always ready and always there when our Commonwealth or country needs us.”

Pippy graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering.

BG Pippy’s awards and decorations include the Combat Action Badge, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Engineer Regiment’s Bronze Order of the De Fleury Medal.

BG Pippy lives in Moon Township with his wife, Kathy. They also have a daughter, Katelyn.

House Insurance Committee advances legislation to strengthen health coverage for Pennsylvanians

In a pivotal moment for health insurance reform, the Pennsylvania House Insurance Committee, chaired by Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin/Cumberland, has reported three significant pieces of legislation that aim to protect health insurance coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

• House Bill 2562, sponsored by Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, would prohibit health insurance policies from establishing annual or lifetime dollar limits on essential health care, such as emergency care, maternity and newborn care, and mental health services. By removing these caps, the legislation would ensure that Pennsylvanians have comprehensive and uninterrupted coverage for essential health services.

• House Bill 2563, sponsored by state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, would allow parents to keep adult children on their health insurance plans until they turn 26. Before the Affordable Care Act became law, many kids turning 18 were dropped from their parents’ insurance plans. Losing health insurance coverage led to many young healthy individuals leaving the health insurance market entirely. Because of the lack of healthy individuals to balance out aging policyholders, insurance premiums became unaffordable for many young people.

House Bill 2564, sponsored by state Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, would prohibit health insurers from denying or excluding coverage for preexisting conditions. This critical measure would protect individuals from being denied health insurance or facing higher premiums due to their medical history, ensuring that everyone has access to health care.

The proposals now move to the full House of Representatives for further consideration.

AG Henry warns Pennsylvanians of trending sextortion cyber fraud

Have you recently received an email with an image of your home or street along with an alarming message?

Be aware: you may have been targeted by a trending cyber crime involving criminals threatening to post explicit images or videos of their target.

The cyber fraud is referred to as sextortion and involves a demand from the criminal for the target to pay to not have the alleged explicit materials publicized. The trending fraud can also involve blackmail over a target’s browsing history.

In reality, the criminals likely do not have any of the materials they allege. Photos of a target’s home or street can be found via Google Maps. While most criminals are lying about being in possession of personal, explicit materials, it is possible they may not be. It is important to be vigilant about what you share on social media, by text message, or by email, as criminals can use that information to threaten targets.

The cyber criminals often direct a potential victim to make a payment via Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency and will provide a QR code or link to the criminal’s Bitcoin account to transfer the money.

It is imperative that anyone who receives this or a similar threat does NOT scan the QR code and does not communicate with the cyber criminal.

Tips to keep yourself safe from sextortion:

• When speaking to someone online, search their name to see if it’s been reported to have been used in a prior crime or if it’s the name of a famous person.

• Never send compromising or explicit images of yourself to anyone, no matter who they are — or who they say they are.

• Search the internet for one or two sentences from the email to confirm it is actually spam.

• No matter what the email threatens, do not respond and delete the email.

• Do not open attachments or click links in emails from people you do not know. Doing so leaves you vulnerable to identity theft and malware.

• Never send money or buy a gift card, or do anything to comply with the demands in the email.

• Do a security check on your computer and install security software.

• Enable two-factor authentication on your accounts.

• Change passwords often, and consider getting a password manager to ensure your passwords are strong and unique.

• Cover your webcam when not in use to give you peace of mind.

• Check to see if your email was compromised in a security breach and change passwords as necessary.

• Never answer your phone unless you recognize the number. If it is a legitimate call, the person will leave a voicemail.

If you or someone you know believes they are a victim of phishing sextortion or financially motivated sextortion, immediately report the activity to law enforcement.

New PA Sportsman license plate unveiled

Just in time for the fall hunting and fishing seasons, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) have announced the offering of the new PA Sportsman license plate.

The specialty plate, available now through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is adorned with artwork featuring iconic Pennsylvania hunting, fishing, and boating imagery including the white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse and anglers fishing from a kayak on a scenic river.

The license plate is $40 in addition to the registration fee, of which $14 will be deposited into a Youth Hunting and Fishing Restricted Account to be allocated evenly to the PGC and PFBC for the purpose of promoting youth hunting and fishing activities.

To purchase a PA Sportsman specialty license plate, visit the PennDOT website, choose Special Fund, and select the PA Sportsman option.

“The outdoors are important to so many Pennsylvanians, and our state’s outdoor resources — both now and in the future — depend upon the people who care enough to protect them,” said PGC Executive Director Steve Smith. “Hunters, trappers, boaters, and anglers play an active role in conserving fish and wildlife and their habitats, but the torch they carry ultimately will be passed to the generations to come, highlighting the continual need to involve youth in these activities and shape them as stewards who one day can pass the torch to those who follow. With this license plate, sportsmen and sportswomen can help that cause while showing their pride in the things that make it all possible.”

PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer reinforced the value of growing youth education programs around conservation-based recreational activities and stressed the importance of safety for those who enjoy the woods and the water.

“Fishing and boating are year-round lifetime activities for individuals and families in Pennsylvania,” said Schaeffer. “It’s critical that we introduce young people to outdoor recreation and instill a conservation ethic early on. Equipped with the skills needed to enjoy all that Pennsylvania’s waters have to offer, they are also more likely to become stewards of our aquatic resources. To me, the best part of the license plate may be that the adult and child depicted are wearing their life jackets. It will be great to have that public safety reminder on roadways across the Commonwealth.”

Both the PGC and PFBC have youth education programs that encourage interest in outdoor recreational activities including hunting, trapping, fishing, boating, and conservation.

Popular PFBC youth programs include Trout in the Classroom (TIC), which provides educational experiences for students and teachers who raise Rainbow Trout from eggs to fingerling-size fish in aquariums as part of their school curriculums. During the 2023-24-25 school years, 57,114 students in 417 classrooms across 61 counties participated in TIC, and the program has reached more than 525,000 students since 2008.

Additionally, each year on the Saturday before the statewide opening day of trout season in April, the PFBC holds its Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day. This special day is offered annually to allow youth participants ages 15 and under to learn how to become successful, ethical anglers while fishing with their licensed adult mentors.

The PGC reaches more than 300 schools statewide through its administration of the National Archery in the Schools Program and offers educational curricula through its Wildlife on WiFi and Seedlings for Schools programs. Junior Game Warden Camps held each summer provide an opportunity for youth to experience the broad scope of work performed by conservation officers, while organized Junior Pheasant Hunts might give young hunters their first glimpse of the action that awaits them afield.

These programs are just a snapshot of each agency’s involvement with youth.

PennDOT offers several special fund registration plates, including the PA Sportsman plate. These plates support various causes across the Commonwealth from preserving Pennsylvania’s heritage to honoring veterans.

“Our goal was to help create a design that resonates with everyone who enjoys the outdoors while serving as a reminder of Pennsylvania’s abundant wildlife,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “When you display this plate, it tells other Pennsylvanians and people throughout the country that you’re a dedicated hunter, an enthusiastic fisherman, or someone who supports the state’s natural resources.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.