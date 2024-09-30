🔊 Listen to this

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Dallas and Nanticoke office locations.

• In Dallas, appointments with a Service Officer are available at no charge on the second Friday of every month.

• In Nanticoke, a VFW Service Officer is available at no charge on the third Wednesday of every month.

Sen. Baker encourages veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network, to receive free information and assistance for government benefits.

This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

“Veterans are the heart and soul of America and we appreciate their many sacrifices to make this nation a beacon of freedom and hope,” Baker said. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits, to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”

On Friday, Oct. 11, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas.

All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-675-3931.

A representative from MyCIL (Center for Independent Living) will be at Baker’s Dallas office on Friday Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Information and resources will be offered to people with disabilities and their families to help them obtain home and community-based services, transportation, housing, and other assistance to promote greater independence in the community.

“It is imperative that we provide education on available benefits to ensure individuals with disabilities can strengthen and maintain their self-sufficiency,” Baker said. “I have been honored to work on programs to help them exercise more control over their lives, including creating ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) accounts to help save for the future, and establishing the IWantToWork program to aid in entering the job market.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Baker’s office, 50 North Walnut St., Suite 105, Nanticoke.

Call 570-740-2432 to schedule an appointment, or for more information.