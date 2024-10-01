🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An Edwardsville man accused of firing shots from a .40-caliber handgun during a fight had charges dismissed at his preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Logan George Hadvance, 26, of Hillside Drive, was charged by Edwardsville police when he allegedly fired three shots from the handgun inside a residence in the 200 block of Church Street on Sept. 3.

Hadvance was engaged in a fight with Luis Colon when the shots were fired, according to court records.

A district judge dismissed charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment against Hadvance when Colon and the investigating police officer failed to appear for the preliminary hearing.