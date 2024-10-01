🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Legislation authored by state Rep. Jim Haddock (D-Pittston Township) that would help to ensure Pennsylvania has enough American Sign Language interpreters was approved Monday by the House Labor and Industry Committee.

“The Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator State Registration Act” was originally enacted in 2004 and established a process for people to be registered as a qualified American Sign Language interpreter.

Unfortunately, Haddock said the law has not kept up with changes in the profession over the last 20 years.

“Additionally, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state lost many ASL interpreters, and they are not being replaced with enough qualified incoming interpreters due to changes in the testing system for interpreters,” said Haddock, a member of the committee.

Haddock said his legislation is the result of several months of discussion among stakeholders and would help ensure qualified ASL interpreters are available to Pennsylvanians who are deaf, deaf-blind or hard of hearing.

House Bill 2566 moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration.