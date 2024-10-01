🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mia Bella Candles Chief Executive Officer Bob Scocozzo on Tuesday said his company’s candles will continue to represent worthy causes and do its part to make the world a better and healthier place.

Scent-Sations, Inc., manufacturers of Mia Bella’s candles, once again creates “Hope” for those battling breast cancer. It’s part of the company’s “Support Squad,” as referenced on the “Hope” candle’s label.

Scocozzo said this year’s “Hope” is a new limited edition candle with a pink color and unique “Sunrise Sandlewood” fragrance.

He said profits will be donated to Olivia’s House and The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA (formerly Candy’s Place).

“If there is one thing you can count on, it is Scent-Sations, Inc., doing its part to help a worthy cause, one candle at a time,” Scocozzo said. “Bringing back our ‘Hope’ candles once again this year demonstrates our ongoing commitment to help others the best way we know how — through our clean-burning scented candles, which are proudly made right here in the USA. With the purchase of every Hope candle, together we can light the way toward a brighter future.”

No newcomer to helping others, Scent-Sations has created a new version of “Hope” this year in a Limited Edition 16 oz. jar candle perfumed with a high-end designer fragrance — “Sunrise Sandalwood.” It is now available to thousands of their independent distributors and customers throughout the country.

This clean-burning natural wax candle can be purchased in-person directly from distributors or the company, as well as securely online.

The company is donating all profits from each jar sold to the aforementioned charities.

Breast cancer is a devastating form of cancer that affects almost 200,000 women in the United States, and over 1.3 million worldwide, each year. Individual distributors have also embraced the cause and taken up the challenge, with many also donating a portion or all of their profits from the sales of “Hope” candles to cancer charities in their local area.

“Every year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, we do what we can to support those affected by this terrible cancer,” Scocozzo said. “We are more than just candles — we’re a community who cares.

Scocozzo said with the support of our distributors and customers, the purchase of every “Hope” candle brings awareness to the problem and supports this cause.

“Breast cancer is a widespread problem that affects many people around the world, and directly or indirectly affects many of our distributors and their families, so this cause is near and dear to us and we are happy to do what we can to help,” Scocozzo said.

Donations will be made to both Olivia’s House and The Cancer Wellness Center, which means that two additional organizations will benefit from the long list of charities that Scent-Sations has supported over the years. Others have included the U.S. Military through its “Hometown Heroes” program, the Children’s Miracle Network, Make-A-Wish, the Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation, Brighter Journeys and NAMI (National Association of Mental Illness).

The “Hope” candle is available for sale now through the end of October.

