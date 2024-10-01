🔊 Listen to this

Job seekers line up to register at the entrance of the Mohegan Sun Arena for the career fair on Tuesday.

A variety of companies attended the career fair on Tuesday, such as United Methodist Homes.

Job seekers and representatives of hiring companies interact on Tuesday at the annual Times Leader Media Group Career Expo at Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Job seekers and representatives of companies who are hiring interacted on Tuesday at the annual Times Leader Media Group Career Expo at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Diane McGee, Times Leader Media Group advertising director, said the Times Leader has always taken the lead for hosting job fairs in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The Career Expo was held on the arena’s concourse, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Job seekers were excited when they registered and they were ready to see what opportunities were available,” McGee said. “And our recruiters were just as excited to engage with prospective job candidates.”

At the United Methodist Homes table, Director of Human Resources Brian Palma said he was looking to find candidates to fill positions for registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and certified nursing assistants (CNAs).

He said those jobs pay $35 per hour for RNs; $24.50 per hour for LPNs; and $18 per hour for CNAs.

Palma said United Methodist Homes is a faith-based nonprofit organization founded in 1958 that operates senior living options in the Greater Binghamton region of New York and the Northeastern region of Pennsylvania. They operate Wesley Village in Jenkins Township, he said.

The mission of United Methodist Homes communities is to provide a wide range of senior living services with exceptional care and compassion and to be the provider of choice in lifestyle options for seniors.

The United Methodist Homes website states that the Wesley Village campus serves more than 400 residents and covers nearly 100 acres.

Just down the concourse, MTF Biologics of Jessup was looking to identify candidates for sales representative positions and customer service positions.

Terry Shelby, Talent Manager, and Ariel Peguero, Talent Acquisition Partner, were busy talking to prospective applicants, explaining what jobs were available and how to apply.

“We hope to find applicants for several positions,” Shelby said. “Events like this help us find out who is out there.”

As a media property, McGee said the Times Leader has promoted the expo through a variety of organic and paid media outlets within the market, such as through daily newspaper ads, their website, Cumulus radio, PA Live!, WBRE commercials, paid social media ads, programmatic advertising and targeted email blasts to local job seekers and beyond.

McGee also emphasized that interested job seekers should check out the recruitment advertising section in the Times Leader.

“It will give you a great range of jobs that these local employers are hiring for,” McGee said.

Times Leader Media Group 2024 Career Expo vendors

— Allied

— Astound Broadband Powered by RCN

— Audacy

— Azek

— Ball

— Commonwealth Hospice of Berwick

— Cumulus

— Fastenal

— Federal Hearings & Appeals

— Fortis Institute Scranton FF Campus

— Geisinger

— Guard

— Institute for Human Resources & Services

— Luzerne County Human Resources

— Mature Worker Program

— Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

— Mohegan Sun Pocono

— MTF Biological

— PA Career Link

— PA State Police Liquor Control

— Pennsylvania State Police

— River View

— Sovereign

— United Methodist Homes/Wesley Village

— Wright Center

— Youth Advocate Programs Inc.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.