DANVILLE – This October, in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Geisinger is doing its part to raise awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection.

Geisinger hospitals across central Pennsylvania will be lit up in pink, and the mobile mammogram bus will bring screenings to patients in underserved communities.

Geisinger will also sponsor two free public education events:

• PA Health Talk: Genetics and Risk of Developing Breast Cancer will be held virtually Oct. 9 from 6 – 7 p.m.

•PA Health Talk: Comprehensive breast care, a discussion of breast cancer prevention and treatment, will be held at Geisinger Woodbine, 16 Woodbine Lane, Danville, Oct. 10 from 6 – 8 p.m. A virtual link will be available.

To register for either PA Health Talk, visit events.geisinger.org.

The pink mobile mammogram bus will be available at the following locations:

• Sept. 30 – Oct. 4: 1525 N. Church St., Hazle Township

• Oct. 7 – 11: 1 E. Norwegian St., Pottsville

• Oct. 14 – 18: 35 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top

• Oct. 21 – 25: 1 E. Norwegian St., Pottsville

• Oct. 28 – Nov. 1: 1525 N. Church St., Hazle Township

Patients can schedule mammograms through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-271-6000.

“Early detection is one of the best ways to win the battle against breast cancer,” said Robin Skrine, M.D., director of breast health for Geisinger. “The American Society of Breast Surgeons and other leading health groups agree that lives are saved through annual mammograms beginning at age 40 — or earlier if there’s a history of breast cancer or other risk factors in a patient’s medical history.”

Along with scheduling mammograms, Dr. Skrine urged women to attend the PA Health Talks to learn more about breast cancer and genetic risks.

To learn more about breast cancer care at Geisinger, visit geisinger.org/breastcare.