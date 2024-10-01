🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The ASM Global-managed Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, in partnership with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, is proud to announce the return of the “Salute to Service” Suite for the 2024-25 AHL hockey season. This initiative honors local military personnel and first responders by donating the use of an arena luxury suite for select Penguins home games to those who have selflessly served our country and community.

Since the 2015-16 season, Mohegan Arena and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have donated nearly 4,000 tickets through the “Salute to Service” Suite program. Award recipients will be randomly selected and receive 12 tickets to the luxury suite for a Penguins home game, along with three VIP parking passes and a complimentary snack package. This program is presented by Coors Light.

Nominations are now open to the general public and can be submitted online on the Mohegan Arena’s website.

“We are incredibly honored to recognize the selfless service of our local military heroes and first responders with the return of the Salute to Service Suite,” said Justin Topa, marketing manager of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. “These individuals embody dedication, bravery, and community spirit. Providing them with a memorable experience at our games is a small gesture to show our immense gratitude for all they do and have done for our residents and visitors.”

In addition, all active and retired military members, as well as first responders — including police, firefighters, and EMTs — will continue to receive 25% off select concession items at all permanent ASM Global/SAVOR-managed stands by showing their ID at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins games, as well as at concerts and family shows.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are also offering special ticket pricing for active military. With a Military ID, active service members can purchase Red Zone tickets for $27, Gold Zone tickets for $25, or Blue Zone tickets for $21 at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Arena. Individual game tickets for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins regular season are now on sale.

Season ticket packages, including full-season memberships, 22-game, 12-game, and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at 570-208-7367. A limited number of luxury suite rentals are also available for select Mohegan Arena events; for inquiries, please contact the arena at 570-970-3506.

Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza is owned by the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, a government body appointed by Luzerne County. The arena is managed by ASM Global, with catering and concessions services provided by SAVOR at Mohegan Arena.