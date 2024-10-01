🔊 Listen to this

The Lower Lackawanna Valley Sanitary Authority (LLVSA) has fourteen Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) structures, which are located at various locations on its interceptor conveyance system. These CSO structures are designed to discharge untreated wastewater into receiving waterways during heavy rainfall periods.

In August 2024, the total number of discharges from these structures was 36. The total number of gallons discharged from CSO’s was 315,814. There were 70 inspections of CSOs.

The total flow treated at the LLVSA treatment plant for August 2024 was 123 million gallons, an average of 3.96 million gallons per day. The Authority also disposed of 1,170 tons of biosolids for the month.

The LLVSA submits a monthly CSO report to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) as part of its Discharge Monitoring Report (DMR).