Allied Services will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of its acquisition of Little Flower Manor, St. Therese Residence, and St. Luke’s Villa from the Diocese of Scranton this month. The anniversary marks a significant milestone in transforming these facilities into the best in Luzerne County for inpatient hospice, personal and skilled nursing care while maintaining many of the faith-based and interpersonal elements previously offered by the Diocese.

This celebration highlights the significant investment and commitment of Allied Services to provide the highest standard of care to residents.

Over the past five years, Allied Services has invested millions into upgrading infrastructure, equipment, and staff resources, and providing compassionate, high-quality care. The results of these investments include:

• Large-scale remodeling projects on Center City and Meade Street campuses resulting in more private skilled nursing rooms.

• The transformation of the former Carmelite convent into an eight-bed inpatient hospice center.

• Updated and welcoming communal spaces for patients, residents, families and staff in skilled nursing and personal care facilities.

• Investments in in-demand technology oxygenation i.e. high flow nasal cannula for respiratory needs.

• Enhanced therapy facilities for high-quality rehabilitation.

• Multi-year national accolades, such as a notice from US News & World Best Nursing Homes.