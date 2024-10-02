🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police in Kingston charged Jason Paul Krugel, 28, with open lewdness and criminal mischief after he allegedly defecated and urinated on the porch of a residence on Market Street.

Krugel, address listed as homeless, initially denied he left human waste on the porch but later admitted he “could not help himself” as he ate food earlier in the day, according to court records.

Police responded to a report a man, identified as Krugel, defecated on the porch of a house in the 300 block of Market Street and attempted to open the front door just after 10 p.m. Monday, court records say.

The house was occupied by a woman and a child.

Police encountered Krugel sitting nearby on a tree stump where he initially denied the allegations.

Surveillance footage recorded Krugel relieving himself on the porch, court records say.

When confronted with the video footage, court records say, Krugel admitted to the allegations but felt he did nothing wrong.

In addition to the open lewdness and mischief offenses, Krugel was also charged with loitering and prowling at night, criminal attempt to commit criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Krugel was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston and released after posting $1,000 bail.