SCRANTON — U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced three people — Eugene David Deininger, 50, of Hanover Township, Naquann Simmons, 30, of New York City, N.Y., and Eva Kelly Smith, 31, of Scranton — were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment alleges Deininger and Simmons went to a firearms store in Plains Township and provided false information on an application for two firearms on Aug. 15.

The indictment further alleges Simmons and Kelly went to a gun store in Wilkes-Barre Township and provided false information on an application where two firearms are purchased Sept. 22.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.