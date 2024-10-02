🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Two men recently nabbed in a drug sweep on the West Side were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking offenses.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Akilees Kadeem Hboson, 26, of Edwardsville, and Armand Kierran Hobson, 27, of Plymouth, were indicted Tuesday.

The indictment alleges Akilees Hobson distributed cocaine and fentanyl more than 12 times in August and September. During one alleged transaction, Armand Hobson assisted his brother with the distribution of fentanyl, the news release says.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.