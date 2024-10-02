🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Wendell Freeman, 30, of Edwardsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and ammunition charges.

Freeman was recently arrested in a drug sweep by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges Freeman distributed cocaine on multiple occasions in September.

The indictment further alleges Freeman possessed fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana for purposes of distribution and possessed multiple rounds of various ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.