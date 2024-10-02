Mall adds Spirit Halloween

🔊 Listen to this

KPOT Korean Barbecue opened to the public officially on Sunday, Sept. 1, in the former David’s Bridal space, near JCPenney. KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors – but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere.

“Combining both Korean BBQ and Hotpot, KPOT strives to create a family friendly environment in which people can come eat, drink and have a good time with their family and friends,” said KPOT owner Kevin Lin. “With high quality meats, a full bar and nightlife atmosphere, we hope you can come experience this cultural Asian style of cooking with us.”

The history of Korean BBQ dates back centuries and is deeply rooted in Korean culinary traditions. The tradition of grilling meat over open flames has been a part of Korean cuisine for thousands of years. With the invention of the tabletop grill, it has become a popular dining experience where guests grill a variety of meats and veggies at the table. It’s a social and interactive meal known for its bold flavors, communal atmosphere, and the interactive aspect of cooking the food yourself at the table.

The restaurant has a capacity of 258 diners and the cost per person will be about $31 to $36.

KPOT’s hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday noon to 10:30 p.m., and Friday to Saturday noon to 11:30 p.m.

Last seating is one hour before closing. The restaurant can be reached by phone at 570-592-6373.

Spirit Halloween now open in former Sears space

The world’s “number one Halloween costume store” is now open at the former Sears location at the Wyoming Valley Mall. Shoppers may enter through the mall common area near Hallmark, or from the outside doors facing Ashley Furniture.

Spirit Halloween offers costumes for women, men and children, as well as decorations and exclusive animatronics.

Hours will slowly extend throughout the fall season. To check the store’s hours, visit www.spirithalloween.com.