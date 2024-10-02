🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Lisa Baker on Wednesday said the Senate passage of her bill to amend and extend the Pennsylvania Underground Utility Line Protection Law — commonly known as the PA One Call Law — demonstrates a strong, bipartisan commitment to public safety and worker protection.

Baker said the passage of her bill marks a significant milestone, as the law celebrates its 50th anniversary. She said the legislation ensures the continued protection of Pennsylvanians and the workers who maintain essential underground utilities such as gas, water, telecommunications and more.

“For 50 years, the PA One Call Law has prevented countless accidents and disruptions by ensuring that underground utility lines are properly marked and handled,” said Baker, R-Lehman Township. “This bill will build upon that success.”

The law, originally enacted in 1974, has been updated several times — most recently through Act 50 of 2017. Significant past reforms included transferring oversight of the PA One Call system to the Public Utility Commission (PUC), mapping of unconventional gas lines in rural areas and creating a Damage Prevention Committee within the PUC to address safety violations.

The current law is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

Baker said Senate Bill 1237 would permanently extend the PA One Call Law and includes amendments to enhance safety protocols such as communication improvements between excavators, facility owners and the PUC, as well as better documentation of underground utility lines. By removing the sunset provision, Baker said the bill ensures that the law will remain in effect indefinitely, avoiding any future lapses in its critical protections.

“Senate Bill 1237 represents a collaborative effort between the PUC, utility companies, excavators, project owners and other stakeholders,” said Baker. “The bill reflects commonsense improvements that will help us continue to protect lives, prevent property damage and support efficient utility service across Pennsylvania.”

Among the key provisions of the bill are new safety measures for excavators and expanded timelines for filing violation reports, which are aimed at preventing dangerous situations.

The bill also introduces additional consequences for non-compliance, ensuring that the law remains a strong deterrent against unsafe digging practices.

“This law has proven its worth during the last 50 years and with these new amendments, it will continue to be a pillar of safety for Pennsylvanians and utility workers alike,” said Baker.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

