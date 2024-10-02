In Tampa for 2 weeks to assist with relief efforts, logistics of hurricane response

WILKES-BARRE — As communities across the south continue to recover from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene, The Salvation Army is actively mobilizing its national Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) network to support survivors and first responders.

And among those stepping up to help are two disaster relief volunteers from The Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Corps — Chris Winborn and Mark Jacukowicz — who have deployed to Tampa, Fla., for two weeks to assist with relief efforts and logistics of the hurricane response.

Emma McClain, spokesperson for the Salvation Army, said the organization is helping to provide mass feeding, sheltering, clean-up support, personal hygiene kits and emotional and spiritual care to survivors and first responders.

Winborn and Jacukowicz began their two-week deployment assisting with the relief efforts on Sunday, Sept. 29. They departed driving an EDS box truck filled with 11 pallets of clean-up kits.

“The Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division of The Salvation Army will be deploying personnel to support on-the-ground efforts and logistics in the devastated areas over the coming days and weeks,” said Luke Rodgers, the Division’s director of EDS. “Our dedicated teams and volunteers will provide more than just meals — they will offer comfort, compassion and support to individuals and families as they navigate this challenging time. Thanks to the continued generosity of the public, we will remain on-site as long as we need to uplift and rebuild the affected communities.”

Since Hurricane Helene struck states including Florida and Georgia last week, McClain said an extensive network of EDS disaster professionals and volunteers from The Salvation Army has been on the ground serving communities across southern states.

“The Salvation Army’s presence in every zip code of the United States makes us uniquely capable of mobilizing from anywhere in the country for a disaster event like this,” said Robert Myers III, EDS coordinator for The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory. “We were preparing response efforts before the storm made landfall, and we will be helping these communities recover long after the flood waters recede.”

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida the evening of Thursday, Sept. 26, as a Category 4 storm before rapidly advancing northwest into Georgia.

With more than 7,200 centers of operation across the country, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to mobilize and serve communities before, during, and after a natural disaster strikes. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts.

How to help

— Donate online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org.

— Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

— Donate by mail:

The Salvation Army

P.O. BOX 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301

(Designate Disaster Relief – Hurricane Helene on all checks.)

The Salvation Army is not accepting in-kind donations due to the significant shipping costs.

For information, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.