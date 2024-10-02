Fundraiser continues through Friday

Mary Knaus of Laflin sported an apron with the recipe for tzatziki printed on it. The cool white sauce is one of the ingredients on the gyro sandwiches at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church three-day fall food sale.

Save room for dessert, the church volunteers advise. Walnuts and spices can be found in such pastries as baklava, flogeres and kataifi.

Church volunteer Sandra Kopestonsky from South Canaan shows off a serving of dolmadakis, or grapevine leaves stuffed with a savory mixture of beef and rice. It is one of the popular items at the 3-day fall food festival, which continues through Friday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Volunteer Fotis Tsalis of Hanover Twp. cooks beef for the gyros at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.

“Oh my gosh, I think they have the best Greek food here,” Carol Tome of Kingston said as she paid for her take-out order Wednesday morning at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.

“I had to get the gyros, dolmadakis (stuffed grapevine leaves), and the spanakopita (spinach pies),” she said. “I’ve been coming here for as long as they’ve been having it.”

“I like all the food, and I might have been the first person to place an order,” said another early arrival, Debbie Boyson of Exeter, who noted she’d been waiting six months for her Greek food fix from Annunciation.

The church holds a food festival every spring and fall, and this season’s three-day sale continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Oct. 4, in the church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, across the street from the Wilkes-Barre Post Office.

Popular items include a chicken platter, gyros, stuffed grapevine leaves in lemony sauce, spinach pies, pastitsio (macaroni layered with ground meat and bechamel sauce) and manestra (orzo pasta baked in chicken broth with Parmesan).

“The manestra is sensational,” church volunteer Dina Banas of Harding said, adding she especially appreciates the pastitsio, too, which reminds her of “big family dinners, when my mother cooks.”

If you save room for dessert, you’ll find walnuts and spices in such pastries as baklava, flogeres (which resemble logs) and kataifi (made with shredded wheat.)

Church volunteers have been preparing for the festival for about a month, Tom Iliadis of Shavertown said. The food fests are the biggest fundraiser for the church, and they’re a way for church members to share their culture.

The food is very authentic, he said, and he should know. Iliadis was born in Greece and visits there several times a year, because his mother still lives there.

The food festival is takeout only, and the organizers recommend but do not require that you pre-order by phone or internet at least two hours in advance of your pick-up time. To place an order, call 570-417-4465 and leave a message or visit greekfoodwb.org.