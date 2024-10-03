🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — A man died Wednesday evening in a house fire at 34 Decker Lane, authorities said.

According to Pittston Twp. Fire Chief Allan Capozucca, first responders were called at 6:30 p.m. to the home. Upon arrival, the firefighters learned a person may be inside the burning structure, which had a handicap ramp in the back.

Firefighters entered the building to find a man — estimated to be in his mid-50s — on the floor. First responders attempted to perform CPR at the scene, and the man was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Capozucca reported that the Decker Lane address is home to at least three other people, none of whom were home at the time of the fire. He added that the deceased man’s girlfriend was also not present.

Decker Lane is in a remote, wooded area of Pittston Twp. and over ten minutes in driving time from the Pittston Twp. Fire Department Station on South Township Boulevard.

In addition to the Pittston Twp. fire and police departments, first responders from Avoca, Duryea, Hughestown, Old Forge and Dickson City were on scene. The Pennsylvania State Police and Greenwood Fire Department also responded.