NESCOPECK TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny announced Wednesday they are investigating the theft of gasoline from property property on Ridge Road.
A man residing at the property reported approximately 150 gallons of gasoline was stolen between Sept. 7 and Sept. 14. The gasoline was stored in a drum adjacent to a garage on the property.