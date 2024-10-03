🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who allegedly took a woman’s dog from a business on North Pennsylvania Avenue late Wednesday night.

The woman told police she left her dog, named Diesel, outside a business at 424 N. Pennsylvania Ave., to go inside to purchase an item just before 11:30 p.m.

When the woman exited the business, she noticed her dog was missing.

Surveillance cameras recorded a man motioning to the dog before walking away with the canine, police reported.

The dog is tan in color and three years old.

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture is asked to call Wilkes-Barre City police at 570-208-1054.