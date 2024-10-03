🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — Two inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, are facing charges they possessed weapons.

Alexander Ramos-Pacheco, 35, and Ryan T. Walsh, 29, were separately found concealing tooth brushes sharpened to a point, according to criminal complaints filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre.

Ramos-Pacheco concealed a sharpened tooth brush in his pocket on Sept. 3, and a sharpened tooth brush was found against Walsh’s right leg on Aug. 20, court records say.

Ramos-Pacheco is serving a 13-to-30 year state prison sentence imposed in Lancaster County in February 2017, on charges he repeatedly stunned a woman with an incapacitation device.

Walsh was sentenced in Bucks County in March 2019, on solicitation to commit aggravated assault.