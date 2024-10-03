🔊 Listen to this

The Kingston Municipal Police Department is attempting to locate 15-year-old Savannah Boston.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Boston’s family was last in contact with her on Tuesday and she has now been reported missing.

Boston was last known to be in the Wilkes-Barre area and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black pants.

Boston was described by police as 5’7 and 140 lbs, with dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing teen is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at 570-288-3674, ext. 405 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

Tips and information received will remain confidential.