Tampa service starts Oct. 18

🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Breeze Airways on Thursday launched service to Fort Myers from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, with more service to Tampa starting Oct. 18.

Fares on the new route start from just $75 one way.

“It’s an exciting day for us as we launch this new route from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Fort Myers,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “And we’re adding more in just a couple weeks with service to Tampa starting Oct. 18.”

Carl Beardsley, Jr., the airport’s executive director, said, “The addition of Fort Myers marks exciting growth for AVP, and presents a brand-new opportunity to enhance airline service got residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania to visit the southwestern region of Florida.”

Breeze, which was recently ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third year in a row, began selling service from just 16 cities in May 2021. Since then, the airline has seen tremendous demand for its “Nice Low-Cost Carrier” business model that marries efficiency and affordability with comfort and accessibility.

Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.