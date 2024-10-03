🔊 Listen to this

The Geisinger Health Foundation raised $10 million for its Beyond the Bricks Campaign supporting maternal and pediatric care across the Geisinger system, according to a press release.

The announcement was made at the recent Geisinger Beyond the Bricks Campaign Ball.

“Tonight is a testament to the power of community and our shared belief in a healthier future for all,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, chief philanthropy officer of Geisinger Health Foundation. “Reaching our $10 million goal wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity and dedication of our supporters, partners and staff. These funds will make sure we can continue to provide exceptional care to mothers, children and families throughout the region we serve.”

The ball, held on the Geisinger campus in Danville, was a celebration of Geisinger’s longstanding commitment to excellence in healthcare.

Several key projects have already been launched thanks to contributions from the community, including Geisinger Medical Center’s bridge clinic, which links emergency department patients in crisis with immediate psychiatric and follow-up behavioral health care, and Free2BMom, a program that helps mothers with substance use disorders.

Guests at the gala enjoyed entertainment, remarks from campaign leaders and presentations showcasing the impact of the Beyond the Bricks Campaign, which is helping to expand behavioral healthcare for young patients, protect children and promote research and innovation that benefits women and children.