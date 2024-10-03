🔊 Listen to this

Throughout the month of October, the 110th Boscov’s Anniversary Event will celebrate the business’ core principles of honest value, customer service and involvement in the community through a collection of special events, bargains and giveaways.

“Today, Boscov’s serves communities with 50 stores in nine states, but our story humbly began 110 years ago, and I’m proud to say that the core principles established by my grandfather and carried on by Albert continue to guide us today,” said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov’s. “During the next few weeks, I’m excited to share some of the family history of how one man’s dream grew to become the largest family-owned department store in America.”

Listed below are some of the special events and giveaways.

Throughout the entire Anniversary Event:

• 170 register-to-win prizes valued at over $20,000.

• Bargains representing the values Boscov’s has offered for 110 years

Saturday , Oct. 5

• Spend $100 or more and Receive a $10 bonus card, redeemable from Oct. 31 to Dec. 31.

• Free hot chocolate and cookies from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Free candy sampling by visiting the Boscov’s candy department.

• Free Cracker Jack box by visiting the Boscov’s candy department (one per customer).

Sunday , Oct. 6

• Free Sewing Kit with needle and thread to the first 200 customers in each store in remembrance of Solomon’s gratitude to the communities he originally served.

Saturday, Oct, 12

• Spend $100 or more and receive a $10 bonus card, redeemable from Oct. 31 to Dec. 31.

• Free pashmina scarf to the first 100 customers in each store.

• Free hot chocolate and cookies from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

• “Friends Helping Friends” — Donate $5 to one of the 3,500 participating local non-profit organizations in exchange for a 25% off discount shopping pass.

• Special hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., valid in-store and online during this one-day event (see shopping pass for details).