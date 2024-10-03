🔊 Listen to this

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced that $600,000 in federal funds have been awarded to the Women’s Resource Center in Scranton from the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office on Violence Against Women.

The DOJ awarded the federal funding under the Transitional Housing Assistance Grant for Victims of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program. The Women’s Resource Center plans to use the award to provide emergency housing for individuals and their children and/or dependents fleeing domestic, dating, sexual violence, stalking or human trafficking.

“Leaving an abusive situation takes incredible courage, and I am so glad that Northeastern Pennsylvanians faced with that decision have a safe place to land,” said Cartwright, who, as chairman of the House Commerce, Justice and Science (CJS) Subcommittee, successfully fought to expand overall funding for Violence Against Women programs in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, and again as Ranking Member of CJS in fiscal year 2024.

“Having a safety net will encourage victims to get out of violent, dangerous relationships, and these funds for transitional housing will get them back on their feet. The Women’s Resource Center’s transitional housing program provides victims with a safe place to stay and helps them reclaim their lives from abuse,” Cartwright continued. “I am proud to secure these federal investments so organizations like the Women’s Resource Center will have access to the support they need to help keep adults, children and families safe.”

“For those in immediate danger, our safe and secure emergency shelter provides a haven away from harm. Our facilities offer a supportive environment where survivors can find safety, comfort, and access to essential resources,” said Margaret A. Ruddy, Executive Director of Scranton’s Women’s Resource Center. “These federal funds are critical to ensure safety and stability for women and children fleeing abusive environments. If not for these funds, many of these families would be homeless in our communities.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. If you or someone you know is involved in an unhealthy or abusive relationship, contact the Women’s Resource Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-257-5756. In the case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Luzerne County Juvenile Wellness Court

Cartwright also announced that a $730,000 award from the DOJ will go towards expanding Luzerne County’s Juvenile Wellness Court.

The federal funds from the DOJ’s Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention will help expedite mental health and drug and alcohol services to more area children and young adults — and their families — to avoid further involvement with Luzerne County’s juvenile justice system.

“The Luzerne County Juvenile Wellness Court is tackling tough problems and providing services to those who need it most. I am grateful for the work they do for our community and excited that this federal funding will help expand their reach and impact,” said Rep. Cartwright, who oversees more than $80 billion in annual federal spending, including the budget for the DOJ as a Ranking Member of the CJS.

“As an Appropriator, I will continue working down in Washington to ensure Northeast Pennsylvania receives ample federal funding so we can build a future where our children can grow up safely and those battling addiction can rebuild their lives with dignity.”

The Luzerne County Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention establishes consistent treatment routines to encourage long-term success in managing diagnoses with the potential to reduce recidivism. Young people engaged with the program will receive intervention from a probation officer and a licensed mental health and substance use treatment provider.

These professionals will provide participants an intensive team approach to the appropriate services that are trauma informed, culturally competent, client centered and evidence based.