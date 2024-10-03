Republicans campaign for Harris-Walz in WB

Marygrace Vadala speaks at Thursday’s Republicans for Harris event on Public Square. Other speakers, from left: former U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood, Andrea Fellerman-Kesack, and Don Keyser.

Former U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood joined other Pennsylvania Republicans to stump for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE — Calling former president Donald Trump a “malignant narcissist and a compulsive liar,” former U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood joined other Pennsylvania Republicans to stump for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in Wilkes-Barre.

At the event, held at Democratic campaign headquarters on Public Square, the speakers underscored why millions of Republican and independent voters across the country — including here in Pennsylvania — are supporting Harris and her New Way Forward and rejecting Donald Trump and his “extreme Project 2025 agenda that would give him unprecedented, unchecked power to do virtually whatever he wants.”

Harris has made it clear that there is space in her campaign for Republicans who share her vision to lower taxes for middle-class families, defend reproductive freedom and stand up for democracy.

Team Harris-Walz launched the Republicans for Harris-Walz coalition in August and named former Congressman Jim Greenwood and Ann Womble Pennsylvania co-chairs.

Since then, the campaign has invested heavily in making inroads across Pennsylvania, including reaching the 158,000 Pennsylvanians who voted for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

The Harris-Walz campaign now has 50 coordinated field offices, including 16 in counties — such as Luzerne — that Trump won by double digits in 2020, underscoring the campaign’s work to make inroads in traditionally conservative regions.

“I am a lifelong Republican,” Greenwood said. “I supported and voted for every Republican candidate — from Richard Nixon to Mitt Romney — every single one of them, and I campaigned with them. And then along came a guy by the name of Donald Trump, and it didn’t take me very long at all, in observing him, to realize that he was unfit for office.”

Greenwood didn’t stop there, as he emphatically laid out his case for supporting Harris and not supporting Trump.

“The choice is between a man who is psychiatrically, mentally, ethically, morally unfit for the office, or Vice President Harris, a candidate for president who is decent, who is honest, who cares about people, and who wakes up in the morning and every morning that says not, ‘what can I do for myself?’ but ‘what can I do for America and all of its constituents?’” Greenwood said.

Marygrace Vadala, a registered nurse from Lackawanna County and a lifelong Republican, reiterated the same message she delivered at Harris’ rally at Wilkes University.

“Donald Trump’s first term in office made one thing clear — he isn’t concerned about families like mine,” Vadala said. “Trump wants power to help himself and his rich friends. Like so many other Republicans, independents and folks on the fence, I am fed up and ready to turn the page on Trump’s chaos and division.”

Vadala added, “I am not only ready, but proud to be casting my vote for Kamala Harris, someone who is in this race to make life better for families like mine. Vice President Harris is a real leader who I know will spend every day in the Oval Office fighting to help people get ahead and protect our freedoms. Vice President Harris has actual plans to help Pennsylvanians.”

Don Keyser, a Marine Corps veteran and another lifelong Republican, said Trump showed the “greatest imaginable disrespect to the oath we all swear” when he refused to accept the results of the 2020 election.

“I served overseas to protect our country and our Constitution, and here was the sitting President of the United States openly attacking it,” Keyser said. “It’s unthinkable, un-American and it is horrifying how close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, all because of Donald Trump.”

Keyser said he, too, will be voting for Kamala Harris.

“Because I believe that character matters,” Keyser said. “I believe that our democracy is sacred, and I believe we must put country over party to elect a real leader this November.”

Dr. Andrea Fellerman-Kesack, a moderate Republican and a board-certified clinical pathologist, said Trump’s “radical Project 2025 agenda” would ban abortion nationwide, limit access to contraception, and may interfere with fertility treatments.

“As a Republican, I believe in individual freedom and privacy, but as a Wyoming Valley native, I want a better future for all us — Republicans and Democrats — because we are all Americans,” she said. “A coalition across a wide political spectrum is joining me in voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz this November because she is offering an agenda of hope and a way forward.”

