Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Ahmad Ali takes the podium Thursday during this year’s Young Professional Awards dinner.

Educator of the Year Award winner Kelly Jackson, center, poses for a photo with award sponsors Genelle Sedon of C and G Tutoring, left, and Corey Moore, right, of C. Moore Learning.

Cultural Champion Award winner Neil Prisco, center, poses with award co-sponsors F.M. Kirby Center Marketing Associate Gene Axton, left, and Mohegan Area Marketing Manager Justin Topa, right.

President and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Lindsay Griffin-Boylan gives her remarks during Thursday’s Young Professional Awards dinner at Montage Mountain. Young Professionals Council Vice Chair Scott Napkora stands behind her on the left and Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Ahmad Ali stands behind her on the right.

SCRANTON — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated young professionals making a difference in the community Thursday night at its annual Young Professionals Awards dinner held at Montage Mountain.

Presented by Coal Creative, the evening served to highlight the contributions and achievements of more than a dozen young people working every day to make the region a better place, through activism, education, health care and more.

“Having started Young Professionals about 7 years ago now and seeing what it is today and seeing all of the young people every year that we get that are nominated, it truly is amazing for my team and I to be able to highlight all of you,” said Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan during her remarks.

During the award ceremony, each categories’ top three finalists were announced, along with the overall winner.

Of note, Youth Professionals Council Chair Mollie Boyd took home the Youth Professional Leadership Award for her efforts this year to help young adults develop leadership skills and move forward with their careers.

“Mollie has helped to grow the group with over 700 young people involved and engaged. We’re grateful for all she’s done and we know she’s continue to do for our community,” said Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Ahmad Ali.

During her remarks, Griffin-Boylan gave thanks to the event’s sponsors and the young professionals who work on her team at the chamber.

“They really every day work so hard to be in the community — I know how much they love the community — alongside me,” she said.

Wilkes-Barre Bike Gang founder Erin Kosisky ended the evening’s festivities by taking home to the Inspire Award, given every year to a young person in the community who inspires others and moves the community forward.

Kosisky is a member of Team Allied Services and regularly participates in runs to raise funds for the organization.

“Who knew about this? Because I had no idea,” Kosisky said when she reached the podium.

The winner went on to describe what her work in the community means to her.

“It’s about cheering each other on. That’s what home is. That’s what community is,” Kosisky said.

At the end of the ceremony, Griffin-Boylan left attendees with some inspiring words of her own.

“I know we have our challenges and the world is challenging. When you look at the amazing people that are doing the work, especially that are in this room tonight, I don’t know how you can be anything but excited for the future of this area.”

This year’s Young Professional Award winners are as follows:

• Intern of the Year: Katie Koss, intern for Park Multimedia.

• Educator of the Year: Kelly Jackson, English as a second language program specialist at Wilkes-Barre Area School District and C and G Tutoring.

• Trailblazer of the Year: Sam Harris, board vice president and co-founder of the Jenneca Simkonis Memorial Foundation.

• NEPA Influencer of the Year: Chris Bohinski, host/producer of PA Live.

• Small Business Owner of the Year: Elisha Nolan, co-managing member at the Alter House Restaurant.

• STEAM Professional of the Year: Travis Antoniello, web developer and Technology Specialist at Coal Creative.

• Cultural Champion of the Year: Neil Prisco, director of marketing for the F. M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

• Voluntary Leader of the Year: Duane Elders, board member and volunteer liaison at the NEPA Youth Shelter.

• Hero of the Year: Richard Blaine, co-founder of Heroes Hearthstone, Kyle Gilmartin, detective for the Scranton Police Department, and Lindsay Shalata, director of the Wyoming County Healthcare Center, Inc.

• Women’s Leadership Award: Kelsey Van Horn, graphic, brand and web designer of Kelsey Van Horn Studio and co-owner of Wilkes-Barre Climbing Gym

• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion of the Year: Jacob Kelley, CEO/founder of Mx. Kelley Queer Education.

• The Young Professional Development Award: Assured Partners; Lingua Speech, Swallow and Voice Services; and Mx. Kelley Queer Education Inc.

• 2024 Young Professional Leadership Award: Mollie Boyd, chair of the Young Professionals Council.

• 2024 Inspiration Award: Erin Kosisky, founder of the Wilkes-Barre Bike Gang.