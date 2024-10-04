🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was jailed without bail on multiple counts of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse materials, including a video involving a toddler.

Kevin Alexis Ramirez, 28, of O’Neil Avenue, admitted to having an addiction to pornography and has been downloading and sharing child sexual abuse materials for three to four years, according to court records.

Ramirez was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on 44 counts of dissemination of child sex acts, 40 counts of child pornography and five counts of criminal use of communication facility. Ramirez was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as O’Donnell deemed him a danger to the community.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luzerne County detectives who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated a Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Cyber tip involved several videos depicting child sexual abuse materials including a toddler.

The Cyber tip was linked to an email address registered to Ramirez, the complaint says.

Detectives served a search warrant at Ramirez’s residence finding him in a second floor bedroom.

When confronted with the Cyber tip, Ramirez admitted he was responsible and created fake email accounts he used to search for pornography using certain search words, the complaint says.

Ramirez claimed, the complaint says, he last viewed child sexual abuse materials when he was caught by a family member performing a self-lewd act about a month ago.

Detectives seized Ramirez’s cellular phone to be forensically analyzed.