WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Scranton visiting a friend in the Sherman Hills Apartment Complex reported her purse was forcibly taken from her by a man armed with a firearm late Thursday night.

The woman told city police she arrived in the area of 300 Parkview Circle to visit a friend at about 11:40 p.m. As she was walking near Building 328, she reported a man approached her with a firearm and demanded her purse.

Police said the woman reported she struggled with the man who fled with her purse that contained $5,000 cash, medications and various credit cards.

Police said they are investigating.