WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Lawrence Nathaniel Bowman, 49, on a misdemeanor assault charge after he allegedly threw a baked potato that struck an 11-year-old boy in the eye early Friday morning.

Bowman was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on charges of simple assault and harassment. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Scott Street at about 1:30 a.m.

Officers learned Bowman and an 11-year-old boy were engaged in an argument that turned physical.

The boy’s mother told police she was upstairs and heard Bowman and her son in an altercation. When she walked down the stairs, she witnessed Bowman grabbed her son, threw him onto the floor and struck him with a closed fist to the body, the complaint says.

When the woman separated Bowman and the boy, Bowman picked up a baked potato he whipped across the room that struck the boy in his right eye, according to the complaint.