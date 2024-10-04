🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police reported the three-year-old Pit bull named Diesel gone missing when left outside a store on North Pennsylvania Avenue late Wednesday night has been found and returned to its owner.

The dog was recovered from the back yard of a residence where Rhett Baker said he placed the canine.

“This entire situation was all a misunderstanding,” Baker said in a telephone interview Friday.

Police issued the report based on a woman’s claim she left her dog outside the business when she went inside to purchase items. When she exited the store, her dog was missing.

Police said surveillance footage showed a man “motion towards the victim’s dog before walking away from the business” with the dog.

After the police report and pictures were posted on the Times Leader website, Baker identified himself as the man depicted in the picture.

Baker said the dog was “underweight” and did not have a leash and a collar.

“I felt bad for the dog for how it looked, it looked like the dog was underweight. I took it home as I live across the street and kept it in my house. I gave it some breakfast the next morning,” Baker said.

Baker said he left the dog outside in his back yard and encountered a police officer in front of his house.

“I was out front and the officer pulled up on me,” Baker said. “I explained to the officer what happened and showed him where the dog was.”

Baker said he would be surprised if charges will be filed against him.

“It was a huge misunderstanding,” Baker said.