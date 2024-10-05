Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education dedicated

King’s College students lead a tour in the pediatric lab of the new Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education on Friday.

Frank and Carolyn Kowalski, center, cut the ribbon for King’s College’s new Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education on Friday.

Frank Kowalski offers remarks during the blessing and dedication ceremony for King’s College’s new Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education on Friday.

Frank and Carolyn Kowalski, center, receive a standing ovation during the blessing and dedication ceremony for King’s College’s new Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education on Friday.

King’s College President, Father Thomas Looney offers remarks during the blessing and dedication ceremony for King’s College’s new Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education on Friday.

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown offers remarks during the blessing and dedication ceremony for King’s College’s new Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education on Friday.

WILKES-BARRE — The former Times Leader building at 15 N. Main St., is now an advanced educational facility with labs, augmented reality technology, 3D imaging, and other features.

On Friday, King’s College held a formal blessing and dedication ceremony for its now operational Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education — a more than $8 million redevelopment project of the downtown building that includes 60,000 square feet of renovated space and five floors of state-of-the-art labs and education resources.

The facility’s new name honors benefactors Frank Kowalski Jr. and his wife Carolyn, lifetime residents of Wyoming Valley, who committed a major gift to the college’s recent Send Us Forth campaign.

The Kowalskis said they have been following this project since King’s College first purchased the Times Leader building, and its transformation into a health care education facility was particularly important to them given Mrs. Kowalski’s career as a registered nurse.

“We’ve lived and worked in the Wilkes-Barre area all our lives,” said Frank Kowalski. “This community has been very good to us. We wanted to do something for the future, and the best way to do that is to invest in young people and education.”

The facility is home to King’s College’s new Doctorate in Occupational Therapy program — the first doctorate program in the institution’s history — and its new accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The site now houses several pediatric, physical rehabilitation, daily living, and cadaver labs. The facility’s technology will also improve learning experiences in more than a half-dozen other health science programs, as well as create educational opportunities for engineering and computer science students who can operate the facility’s 3D printing services and AI-backed Hololens augmented reality devices.

These devices allow students to produce custom casts and wheelchairs, practice verbal patient interactions in an AI-backed virtual environment, and project interactable 3D images in classroom spaces or over anatomical models.

“The new lab spaces are designed to prepare elite occupational therapists, nurses, and other health care professionals who can meet the growing physical and mental healthcare needs of Luzerne County and beyond, including improving childhood development rates and alleviating occupational challenges for adults, elderly, and people with disabilities — especially those in underserved and disadvantaged populations,” said Christopher O’Brien, Ph.D., dean of health sciences and associate clinical professor of athletic training.

The more than $8 million project includes $3.5 million in Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds, $500,000 in Luzerne County American Rescue Plan Act funds, and $450,000 in Congressionally Directed Community Project funds.

The project received a separate $400,000 grant under Pennsylvania’s Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to remediate asbestos and other hazards. The project also received $100,000 from the Hearst Foundations, $100,000 from the AllOne Foundation, and $5,000 from the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

“The amazing process of transforming this historic landmark into an advanced education facility was possible because of numerous supporters who are inspired by nurturing our community and a better future for young people,” said Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s College. “This building will create unforgettable learning experiences for a new generation of health care workers and help revitalize Wilkes-Barre by bringing more students, faculty, and staff downtown.”

Father Looney also recognized the many government and community leaders for their invaluable support, including Mayor of Wilkes-Barre George C. Brown, Wilkes-Barre City Council, Luzerne County Council, State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, State Sen. Marty Flynn, former State Sen. John Yudichak, Gov. Josh Shapiro, former Gov. Tom Wolfe, and U.S. Sen. Robert P. Casey.

An IMPLAN economic impact study prepared by The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development estimated the rehabilitation would generate more than $11 million and 63 jobs during construction and nearly 40 permanent jobs both at the college and downtown after construction.

Overall, the project is estimated to produce an annual economic impact exceeding $9.5 million and will infuse the city and surrounding community with talent, energy and capital.

Saint André Bessette

Patron Saint of King’s College Occupational Therapy Program

Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s College, on Friday said as patron saint of the college’s Occupational Therapy program, Saint André Bessette brings together the Holy Cross charism, the college’s mission, and the occupational therapy program’s pursuit of restoring all those with whom they work to the fullness of life.

“In the lobby of our new building, a pair of crutches — gifted to King’s College by Saint Joseph’s Oratory — are on display,” Looney said.

Born Aug. 9, 1845, Alfred Bessette entered the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1870 and took the name Brother André. As doorkeeper in one of the congregation’s schools, he fostered devotion to St. Joseph among the sick and afflicted and soon became known as the “Miracle Man of Montréal” due to the numerous people who were restored to health after his prayer and intercession.

In 1904, he founded the world-renowned Saint Joseph’s Oratory in Montréal.

Brother André died on Jan. 6, 1937, and was canonized in 2010 as the first saint of the Congregation of Holy Cross. Millions of visitors pay homage to Saint André at the Oratory.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.