WILKES-BARRE — The Office of Attorney General recently presented testimony at a House Republican Policy Committee hearing about human trafficking in Pennsylvania and how Attorney General Michelle Henry’s newly-formed Human Trafficking Section will promote awareness and education across the Commonwealth.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino and Supervisory Special Agent Gabriel Fabian presented testimony about the new section, what the crime of trafficking looks like in real-world settings, common misconceptions, and how victims are targeted and manipulated.

“While my office has put many resources into combating this vile conduct through investigations, prosecutions and public education, myths about what trafficking is and who is victimized by it are still pervasive and detrimental to our efforts,” Attorney General Henry said. “Debunking those myths and expanding public awareness of this crime will make it harder for traffickers to operate.”

In January 2024, AG Henry announced the first ever Human Trafficking Section to bolster statewide efforts to investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases and facilitate assistance for victims. The Office of Attorney General has prosecuted some of the most significant trafficking cases in the state and hopes to build a larger caseload through collaboration and other initiatives.

The focus on human trafficking is often on the traffickers themselves, but the very economy in which human traffickers thrive would not exist without the market for the human beings being trafficked. In order to combat human, and specifically sex trafficking, there must be a reduction in the demand for commercial sex.

One way to target the demand for commercial sex is by prosecuting those who purchase sex. One method to effectively deter individuals from buying sex, and therefore reduce demand, would be to increase the penalties for purchasing sex.

Chief Deputy AG Castellino, who oversees the new section, testified about what makes a person vulnerable to trafficking — drug dependency, homelessness, or a history of being abused are among the most common factors.

Another priority of the new Human Trafficking Section is to increase the focus of labor trafficking. While many believe that labor trafficking is something that happens in foreign countries, the truth is that it is happening here in Pennsylvania.

“Human trafficking is committed by people with utter disregard for humanity even at the most basic level,” Castellino told the Committee. “The traffickers’ belief that the sale of human beings is a valid and professional trade is appalling and indicates a callousness and cruelty that is almost unimaginable.”

Victims of human trafficking are survivors, however they need support and expanding a network of resources is another focus of the section.

Auditor General urges legislature to invest in helping students be 'money $mart'

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week celebrated October as the start of “National Financial Planning Month” by encouraging all Pennsylvanians to take steps to be money smart and urging state leaders to continue to expand statewide financial literacy resources for the entire Commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania has made great progress when it comes to teaching our individuals about money, and I applaud the bipartisan work that has been done to make financial literacy education a requirement for all high school students,” AG DeFoor said. “More work needs to be done, though, to ensure all Pennsylvanians, regardless of age, have the resources they need to set themselves up for future financial success. It’s never too late to start learning how to be smart with your money, and I’m urging our state leaders to consider expanding the financial literacy resources so that every citizen can benefit.”

DeFoor said he has spent more than three years promoting financial literacy through his ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, DeFoor has:

• Partnered with Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and Members 1st Federal Credit Union to coordinate a statewide financial literacy competition for high school students.

• Met with teachers and students in high school classrooms across Pennsylvania in recognition of successful financial literacy learning opportunities.

• Visited all state and state related universities in Pennsylvania, as well as community colleges, to talk about job and internship opportunities within the department and the importance of knowing how your money works.

• Moderated financial literacy panels for community organizations, the agriculture industry and local chambers of commerce.

• Partnered with the Pennsylvania Library Association to highlight free financial literacy resources and the PA Forward program.

• Visited YMCAs across the Commonwealth to talk about financial literacy for all ages.

• Worked with Junior Achievement to emphasize financial literacy messages to elementary school students and participated in multiple BizTown simulations.

• Partnered with CrossState Credit Union Association and other credit unions and financial institutions across the state to promote free financial literacy resources, including hosting ‘Money $mart Mondays’ with PSECU.

Health secretary highlights ways to reduce gun violence

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen this week highlighted investments that would address the gun violence epidemic and make Pennsylvania communities safer.

“By increasing the number of Pennsylvania homes safely storing firearms, we could prevent nearly a third of youth firearm deaths due to unintentional injury and suicide,” said Secretary Bogen. “We want to bring families and communities together to help prevent tragic and preventable injuries and deaths from unsecured firearms.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) recently received more than 1,000 gun locks from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to distribute across the Commonwealth. Later this month, the free gun locks will also be available at all state health centers.

Each free gun lock includes information regarding suicide prevention and firearm safety, acting as an important safeguard to help prevent gun-related suicides.

In 2021, more Pennsylvanians died by firearms (1,903) than in motor vehicle accidents (1,359). Of those 1,903 deaths, 993 (52%) were suicide by firearm.

Firearm injuries are now the leading cause of death for American children, and the rate of firearm-related deaths for children and teens has increased in recent years, with a growing share attributed to gun assaults.

The DOH gun lock giveaway is in addition to $56.5 million invested through Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-2025 budget, including $45 million to address and prevent gun violence in Pennsylvania communities and an $11.5 million investment in creating a statewide Building Opportunity through Out of School Time program.

The budget also includes a $37.5 million increase to the Violence Intervention and Prevention program through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and a $1 million investment to establish and staff an Office of Gun Violence Prevention within PCCD.

House Republicans announce bills to tackle crime in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus this week announced members will be introducing a package of bills to tackle the effects of the national crime crisis in Pennsylvania.

“We know from the statistics, but more importantly the experience and news stories, that crime — including violent crime — in our communities is out of control,” said House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, at a news conference announcing the legislative package. “From rural to urban Pennsylvania, no community has been spared from the crime crisis. It has exhausted police and prosecutors. It has exhausted local and state resources. And it has exhausted our patience.”

Lawmakers focused on the prevention pillar of the package with legislation sponsored by Rep. Craig Williams (R-Delaware/Chester) and Rep. Valerie Gaydos (R-Allegheny).

The legislators said these prevention bills will empower communities and neighborhoods with the ability to spot and prevent crime with their own resources and new legal structures.

Legislation sponsored by Williams will establish an advisory committee at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to promote the organization and operation of community crime stopper programs, identify and direct funding for rewards, and share best practices across the state for all the programs to benefit.

Legislation sponsored by Gaydos will create a framework for communities to organize their own neighborhood watch programs with the support and assistance of local law enforcement. Law enforcement programs will provide volunteers with training in what behavior to report to law enforcement, how to avoid bias and safety measures participants can take.

