WILKES-BARRE — Gerrity’s will begin raising money for the communities affected by the recent severe storm in the southeastern United States.

Starting today, all 10 Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer locations and five Gerrity’s Ace Hardware locations will accept donations at the register and on their website, gerritys.com.

All money collected will be donated to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

“As a family-owned business deeply rooted in our community, we understand the importance of helping others in their time of need,” said Joyce “Mom” Fasula, president of Gerrity’s. “Through our stores and website, we’re making it easy for customers to contribute to the relief efforts. We still remember the devastation our area experienced from Hurricane Irene in 2011, so we want to help in any way we can.”