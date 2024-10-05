The author, activist returned to Wilkes-Barre to endorse Harris

WILKES-BARRE — Ben Bradlee Jr. came “home” this week, returning to Luzerne County to visit old “forgotten” friends.

Bradlee supervised the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into sexual abuse by priests in the Boston archdiocese.

He also authored the book “The Forgotten: How the People of One Pennsylvania County Elected Donald Trump and Changed America” — a sociological history, exploring why and how voters stunned the world by electing who they did and how America is changing as a result.

And Luzerne County and its people were the main focus.

Now retired from journalism, Bradlee, 76, of Boston, said he is now wearing hi activist’s hat and for the first time in his life, he is openly endorsing a presidential candidate — Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bradlee said he would be in Wilkes-Barre for a couple of days and he planned to re-connect with some of the people he featured in his 2018 book — in which he outlined how Luzerne County turned the election for Donald Trump, who won Pennsylvania and its 2o electoral votes. Pennsylvania now has seen its electoral votes drop to 19.

“I wanted to come back here six years later and see if things have changed,” Bradlee said. “Trump has been impeached twice, convicted of 34 felony charges — and more are pending — and he seems to be talking a lot of gibberish. He’s not making a lot of sense.”

Despite all that, Bradlee said he realizes Trump will, probably carry Luzerne County again in 2024 — it’s a matter of by how many votes.

Bradlee knows the numbers — he said in Luzerne County in 2016, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by almost 34,000, yet Trump received 58% of the county vote and won by 26,237 votes. Bradlee said that was significant because it represented 59% of Trump’s 44,292-vote victory margin in Pennsylvania.

Bradlee said that the results were shocking because of Luzerne County’s previous support of Democratic candidates, like Barack Obama in 2006 and 2012.

Then in 2020, with Democratic registrations down in the county, Trump won the Luzerne County by 22,056 and President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020 by 80,555 votes.

In 2024, Luzerne County became a “red” county by gaining a small lead in registered voters for the first time in decades. And there are 28,605 voters who are unaffiliated or with other parties.

“This election is a Code Red for democracy,” Bradlee said. “I’m impressed by Harris — she has a positive plan for the country. In three months, she has done an amazing job of turning this election around.”

And Bradlee seems to remain somewhat incredulous by Trump’s sustaining popularity with his base.

“Trump is the most unusual candidate you will ever see,” Bradlee said. “He keeps doubling down on his base, which is largely males who are non-college educated. And as polarized as we are, I still feel that people hunger for unity.”

Bradlee sees Trump as a phenomenon who has “a hypnotic hold” on his base of supporters. He also said he feels more and more Republicans and past Trump supporters are turning away from the former president in 2024.

“Trump has no clear vision for the country,” Bradlee said. “He’s tariff-happy, which is being referred to as a national sales tax. And he said he has ‘a concept’ of a health care plan. Harris, on the other hand, has offered details on her plans on several key issues.

“It’s time for a change.”

‘The Forgotten’

Bradlee’s book may be titled “The Forgotten,” but he said he will never forget the people he talked to when he was writing it.

In the book, Bradlee said Luzerne County was “home to economically depressed Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton,” and hadn’t voted for a Republican president since 1988 and supported President Obama twice.

Bradlee said he spent many weeks in Luzerne County and he interviewed 50-plus people, spending much time here talking to voters.

“I’ve found the folks here to be friendly, frank and revealing about their reasons for supporting Trump,” Bradlee said. “I was excited about using the county as a window into what happened in 2016 and why.”

Bradlee said he used Luzerne County as a prism through which to explore the undercurrents of one of the most historic elections in American history.

Looking back, Bradlee said while millions of Americans greeted Trump’s election with shock and confusion, for millions of others he offered solutions to problems that had worried them for decades — problems like under-employment, illegal immigration, globalization, excessive government regulations and the demise of traditional manufacturing jobs.

He said “The Forgotten” revealed what a county-level examination of the election of 2016 showed about an economic divide between ‘high-output’ urban America and ‘low-output’ rural America.”

Bradlee spearheaded the The Boston Globe’s investigation of the Catholic Church and the paper was awarded the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service and was featured in the 2015 movie, “Spotlight.”

Bradlee’s father, Ben Bradlee Sr., was the managing editor at The Washington Post during the Watergate investigation conducted by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

Bradlee said he was going to walk through the Farmers Market on Public Square Thursday afternoon. He was hoping to chat with people about the election and who they were supporting and why.

He said Luzerne County will remain in his heart forever.

