Former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will deliver remarks in Scranton, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, his campaign announced in a news release.

The event will be held at Riverfront Sports, 5 W. Olive Plaza, Scranton. Doors open at noon and Trump is expected to take the stage at 3 p.m.

Although details about the speech have not been released, the announcement from Trump’s campaign focused on the economy.

“Hardworking Pennsylvanians need a break. Under Kamala Harris, prices have risen by over 20 percent and real wages have declined,” the release states. “In an increasingly rough job market, Americans are racking up historic credit card debt to pay off rising grocery, gas and utility bills.

“That’s why President Trump has pledged to eliminate taxes on overtime and tips, as well as on Social Security, to put money back in the pockets of everyday Americans.

“Combined with President Trump’s agenda and vision to unleash an American renaissance of strong job and economic growth by cutting regulations, re-working lopsided trade deals, and unleashing American energy to cut utility bills in half, no taxes on overtime and tips will allow American workers to once again enjoy prosperity and financial stability.”

“Only a Trump-Vance administration will put the American Worker first and Make America Wealthy and Great Again.”

General admission tickets are available at https://bit.ly/47TDL6w.