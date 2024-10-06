🔊 Listen to this

Marie Roman Dowkus with her two sons, Peter and Joseph. In background is Billy O’Boyle homestead on Reynolds Street in Plymouth.

WILKES-BARRE — It makes perfect sense to me that the inventor of Strat-O-Matic Baseball is married to a woman from Luzerne County.

It’s karma.

As I was writing today’s story about Hal and Sheila Richman, I quick jumped into the Way Back Machine and headed to my front porch on Reynolds Street and set the year for 1963.

And then I thought about those good old days when my pals would gather on my front porch and we would play all sorts of games. One game that was extremely popular was Strat-O-Matic Baseball. It involved dice and lineup cards that had three rows of options that, depending on the throw of the dice, a player would get a hit, ground out, fly out, strike out, hit a homer or walk. The options were calculated somehow and all data was based on the players individual statistics from the previous baseball season.

All in all, it was pretty darn accurate.

We would each take our favorite team’s cards, formulate a lineup and “Play Ball!” Or “Throw the Dice.”

It was great fun. We kept detailed stats and standings, and we played a specific schedule. We would also compile our lineups based on which pitchers we were facing — righties versus lefties.

My team was the Yankees, even though my pal George Miklosi, also a Yankees fan, wanted them. Hey, it was my porch and my game. Actually, sometimes I would take the San Francisco Giants with Willie Mays and Willie McCovey, or the Minnesota Twins with Harmon Killebrew, or the Braves with Hank Aaron and Eddie Matthews.

We played other games too. One was flipping our baseball cards with winner taking all. And these were baseball cards of the early 1960s — big stars like Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax, Stan Musial, Ted Williams, Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, Ernie Banks, Frank Robinson, Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Roger Maris, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Al Kaline, Richie Allen, Bob Gibson, Willie McCovey, Lou Brock, Eddie Matthews and many more.

If we lost a Mantle or Mays, we would go to Jack’s Market or some other store and buy some more packs of Topps Baseball Cards.

But Strat-O-Matic — that was the game. It was fun. And thinking back to those summer days on my front porch was just the right birthday present for me.

And I also brought out that picture you see attached to this column.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the picture recently sent to me on Facebook is worth a million memories. Jean Dowkus, whose mother, the former Marie Roman was a close friend of my mom’s, sent the picture.

My home sweet home — 210 Reynolds St. — is in the background. If you enlarge the pic, you can see my mom and I sitting on our porch.

It’s the only picture I have of me with my mother, who died in May 1968, at the age of 42.

That alone choked me up. I can’t tell you the emotion that welled up in me at the mere realization it was the two of us sitting on our porch. We had done that so many times over the years. But most all of the pictures I had of my mom and our family were washed away during the Agnes Flood in 1972.

The pictures may be gone, but the memories remain.

Seeing this picture, however, stopped me in my tracks. I sat and stared at it for some time. Everywhere I looked, memories rushed back more vivid than I could have ever recalled.

There was my mom’s friend, Marie, and her two sons. They’re standing in Marie’s parents’ yard — actually it’s a grass driveway that had to be mowed regularly. I used to tease Marie’s brother, Walter, about having to mow the driveway.

Marie and her sons are looking toward Romans’ back yard. Not far away was a large black cherry tree that Walter and I used to climb, find a supportive limb to sit on, and pick ripe cherries and eat them. Further back in the yard were a couple of chestnut trees that produced chestnuts we often roasted on an open fire.

To the right of Marie is the home of Alex (Ecky) and Mary Kraynack, who were as close to being my grandparents as anyone. I never knew my biological grandparents, so Ecky and Mrs. K. were always there for me. In their front yard that faces Second Street sits the 12th Ward World War II Memorial that recently was replaced with a bronze replica. My dad, his brother and my mom’s brothers are all listed on it.

Beyond Marie, our big maple tree stands in front of our house. When in full bloom, that tree provided great shade on the hottest of days. Our cherry tree is at the left. We used to get great red and yellow cherries from that tree — and down our side yard, my mom’s two lilac trees would emit the sweetest of smells.

In front of the Roman house was a wall. Walter and I and Chris Balita, Mike Shusta and Steve and George Miklosi used to play “up-against,” where we would take a rubber ball and try to bounce it off the edge of the wall for a sure home run. And then there were those stocking ball games. My mom, despite painful arthritic fingers, would stitch old socks to form a ball. We used wooden bats and played games into the evening hours.

On that front porch, to the left, I sat and watched Jim Bunning pitch a perfect game for the Phillies. My dad let me take our portable black-and-white TV outside. We ran extension cords to plug it in, violating a few borough codes, I’m sure.

It was also the place for games like Strat-O-Matic and for jam sessions — me on guitar and Wayne Bevan singing.

This was our neighborhood. It’s where my pals and I learned just about everything we needed to learn. And we did it under the watchful eyes of our parents.

And there we are. my mom and I just sitting there on our porch — mom with her son, not ever thinking that our days together would be cut way too short.

Those memories will never leave me. I cherish them — always have and always will.

And I wish I could go back and sit next to her again — and then play Strat-O-Matic Baseball with my pals.

